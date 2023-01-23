McALLEN, Texas (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan statistical area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from McAllen between 2015 and 2019.

Ties were broken by gross migration.

#20. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 162

– Migration from Oklahoma City to McAllen: 30 (#140 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 132 to Oklahoma City

#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 181

– Migration from Los Angeles to McAllen: 127 (#188 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 54 to Los Angeles

#18. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

– Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 182

– Migration from College Station to McAllen: 9 (#109 most common destination from College Station)

– Net migration: 173 to College Station

#17. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 182

– Migration from Grand Rapids to McAllen: 203 (#26 most common destination from Grand Rapids)

– Net migration: 21 to McAllen

#16. Midland, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 189

– Migration from Midland to McAllen: 8 (#71 most common destination from Midland)

– Net migration: 181 to Midland

#15. Odessa, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Odessa in 2015-2019: 200

– Migration from Odessa to McAllen: 150 (#13 most common destination from Odessa)

– Net migration: 50 to Odessa

#14. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 209

– Migration from Detroit to McAllen: 63 (#151 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 146 to Detroit

#13. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 209

– Migration from Minneapolis to McAllen: 181 (#77 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 28 to Minneapolis

#12. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 243

– Migration from Lubbock to McAllen: 15 (#88 most common destination from Lubbock)

– Net migration: 228 to Lubbock

#11. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 243

– Migration from New Orleans to McAllen: 28 (#139 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 215 to New Orleans

#10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 261

– Migration from Phoenix to McAllen: 0

– Net migration: 261 to Phoenix

#9. Laredo, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Laredo in 2015-2019: 271

– Migration from Laredo to McAllen: 222 (#9 most common destination from Laredo)

– Net migration: 49 to Laredo

#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 323

– Migration from Seattle to McAllen: 0

– Net migration: 323 to Seattle

#7. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 609

– Migration from Beaumont to McAllen: 177 (#13 most common destination from Beaumont)

– Net migration: 432 to Beaumont

#6. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Brownsville in 2015-2019: 825

– Migration from Brownsville to McAllen: 1,558 (#3 most common destination from Brownsville)

– Net migration: 733 to McAllen

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in McAllen metro area

#5. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 1,071

– Migration from Austin to McAllen: 1,038 (#15 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 33 to Austin

#4. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 1,231

– Migration from Corpus Christi to McAllen: 241 (#16 most common destination from Corpus Christi)

– Net migration: 990 to Corpus Christi

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,576

– Migration from Dallas to McAllen: 1,096 (#41 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 480 to Dallas

#2. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 2,357

– Migration from San Antonio to McAllen: 1,497 (#10 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 860 to San Antonio

#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 2,997

– Migration from Houston to McAllen: 2,551 (#11 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 446 to Houston