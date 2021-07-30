Hidalgo County residents flooded since May, asks the county for help

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County residents continue to have rain puddled from May in their front yards and they want to know what the county can do to help.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner Everardo ‘Ever’ Villarreal, said that there has been a heavy, 40-inches of rain that has come down this hurricane season and that his precinct gets hit hard.

“We have more rural areas, precinct 3 and precinct 1 are the ones that have the most issues of flooding,” said Villarreal.

Villarreal said that he has bought 4 more trucks to pump water out from these rural communities, but it is not a permanent fix, because these areas do not have any drainage systems.

“We have to resort to trucks like these to be able to move water out which is very little water compared to the extreme amount of water that this area has–I mean it’s overwhelming,” said Villarreal.

Residents on North Bryan Road and 107 said that for years she was told she sat at the lowest part of the community and was always pumped out first.

“Because that’s why they’ve had that hole over there and that hole over there where the grass is and they would clear everyone here of water,” said Cortina.

Now, Cortina said that she believes a neighboring business and other neighbors up the road are wrongfully receiving priority.

“But now since May they’ll pump further up but they won’t pump over here and I’ve been having the water since May,” said Cortina.

Another resident that lives across from Cortina said that she believes the nearby business that uses their own pumps to pump water is making the situation worse for them.

“I mean at midnight they start putting their pumps and they cross it over,” said Mary Yanez.

The business owners spoke with KVEO off-camera to explain that they have 3 private pumps that they voluntarily use to pump water out from their property, across a break in a dirt road, and over to a precinct 3 water pump truck.

The business owner said that it helps the county get the water out quicker, and also said that they have no intention of making it worse for anyone and only want to help alleviate the problem.

Yanez said that the flooding around their community has made it harder for her mother who has cancer and for her grandmother who has Alzheimer’s to go outside.

One thing that is certain between all residents on North Bryan road, they just want the water gone.

“I get so frustrated taking my mom to the hospital and grandma to the hospital—she’s getting chemo so it affects her more,” said Yanez.