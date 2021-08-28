Hidalgo County requests additional refrigerated trailer as COVID deaths rise

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, a hospital worker places a “COVID Patient” sticker on a body bag holding a deceased patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. Coronavirus hospitalizations are falling across the United States, but deaths have remained stubbornly high. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the valley and Hidalgo County has started preparing as the number of deaths rise.

In the month of August, Hidalgo County had a total of 100 COVID-19 related deaths, almost doubling the death rates from months prior.

COVID-19 cases are growing rapidly, with a total of 481 positive cases confirmed Friday, the number of deaths are following the same pattern.

Hidalgo County has seen a total of 3,093 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, and hospitals are now reaching capacity.

In an effort to prepare for future deaths Hidalgo County has requested an additional refrigerated trailer from the state.

The county currently has one trailer but expects the need for an additional one.

At the peak of the pandemic, the trailers were utilized to store the number of bodies that began to pile up as the virus claimed more lives.

With a lot to overcome and a want to return to “normalcy,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez explained the reasoning for the request.