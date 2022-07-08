HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Hidalgo County has reported over 600 new cases of COVID-19 and one related death over a 3 day period.

Through the July 5 to July 7 period, Hidalgo County has reported 625 new cases of COVID-19 and one related death of a vaccinated male in his 60s, according to a press release sent by the county.

The number of cases is the total of confirmed, 440, plus probable, 185, cases. 92 of those are being treated in Hidalgo County hospitals; 67 of those patients are adults and 25 are pediatric patients. 12 are in intensive care and only one of those is a pediatric patient.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county is now 211,443. 3,930 people have succumbed to COVID-19, according to the county.

Editor’s Note: A confirmed case is a person who has tested positive through a molecular test (PCR) that looks for the virus’s genetic material. A probable case is a person who has either tested positive through an antigen test or has a combination of symptoms and known exposure to someone with COVID-19 without a more likely diagnosis.