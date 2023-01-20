HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County on Friday reported one COVID-19-related death.

According to a report from the county, between Tuesday and Friday there were 563 new cases of the virus in Hidalgo County.

Of the 563 were 196 confirmed and 367 probable cases.

This raises the total number of cases in the county to 262,948 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Additionally, 112 people were reported to be in Hidalgo County hospitals with COVID-19. Of those were 104 adults and eight children.

Eighteen adults were in intensive care units.