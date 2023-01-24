HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported one new COVID-19-related death Tuesday.

According to a release issued by the county, 327 people were sick with COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. This raises the total tally of positive cases from the start of the pandemic in Hidalgo County to 263,275.

Of the 327, 156 were confirmed and 171 are probable cases. As of Monday, there were also 94 COVID-19 patients occupying Hidalgo County hospitals, according to the release.

Of the patients hospitalized 88 are adults and six are children. There are 15 people in intensive care units across Hidalgo County hospitals.