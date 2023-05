A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health Department confirmed one COVID-19-related death between May 19 and 22.

According to a release sent by the county, there are 321 active cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County with 70 confirmed and 251 probable.

Additionally, there are 23 people being hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals. Of those, seven people, including six adults and one child, are in intensive care units.