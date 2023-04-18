A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County health authorities reported one COVID-19-related death as of Monday.

Additionally, the county reported 246 cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday with 102 confirmed and 146 probable.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 cases to 269,654 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Hidalgo County also reported that 17 people were in area hospitals as of Monday due to COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, there are five people in intensive care units.