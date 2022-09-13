HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday.

All of the deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Two of the dead were men from Edinburg and Weslaco and the other two were women from Edinburg and McAllen. The four individuals were vaccinated, according to a news report from the county.

This raises the Hidalgo County COVID-10 death toll to 3,991.

The county also reported an additional 832 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday, raising the total number of positive cases in Hidalgo County to 231,275.

Of the 832 new cases 400 were confirmed and 432 were probable. According to the report, the majority of cases come from individuals between the age of zero to 19.