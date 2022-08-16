EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department have reported five COVID-19 related deaths.

Two of the individuals were not vaccinated, according to a Hidalgo County press release. The five reported individuals ages range from 50 to 70+ years old.

Along with the five deaths, Hidalgo County reported 1,318 positive cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 102 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals, and 16 are reported in intensive care units.

Number of COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo County has reached up 3,962, as well as a total of 224,577 positive cases.

A total of 1,376,970 COVID-19 tests were administered resulting in 224,577 as positive cases, with 4,868 are reported as school staff and 17,167 as students.