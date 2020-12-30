Hidalgo County reports 604 new COVID-19 cases

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—604 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Hidalgo County on Wednesday, along five more deaths.

According to a news release, this bring the total of positive COVID-19 cases to 50,965 and the death toll to 2,192.

687 people were released from isolation due to the virus, leaving 1,974 active cases in the county.

Of the new cases, 334 are confirmed, 215 probable and 55 suspected.

