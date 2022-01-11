Hidalgo County: COVID hospitalizations double in one week

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. The variant on Monday was detected in South Texas in Cameron County on the Mexican border.(Photo: Getty Images)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 530 new positive cases of COVID-19.

This raises the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county to 126,260.

The number of net active cases currently stands at 1,846, according to a release from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The total number of individuals hospitalized in the county is now 210, over double the amount (93) reported last Tuesday, Jan. 4.

There was reported to be 53 patients in intensive care units, also over twice as much as last week (25).

Along with the new cases, Hidalgo County reported the death of one individual. The individual was an unvaccinated man in his 40s, according to the release.

The total number of fatalities in the county is now 3,537.