HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported an additional 1,283 cases of COVID-19 in a four day period.

The cases, taken from July 29 to Aug. 1, also included the death of three individuals, according to a release from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. One of the individuals was not vaccinated.

Of the 1,283 reported cases, 824 were confirmed through PCR testing, and the remaining 459 were identified by antigen testing or display of symptoms.

This raises the total number of positive cases in Hidalgo County to 220,942, the release stated.

According to the release, there are 113 individuals with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 27 of them in intensive care units.

On Friday, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 announced a COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 2401 Moorefield Road in Mission.

The clinic, which is in partnership with TLC Pharmacy, will offer COVID-19 testing for $40 for uninsured individuals, and vaccines for free.

The vaccines and tests were stated to be on a “first-come, first-served basis.”

For more information, contact the Precinct 3 office at (956)-585-4509.