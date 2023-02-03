A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days.

The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were from Edinburg, one from Donna, two from Weslaco, one from McAllen, one from Sullivan and one from Mercedes.

The county also reported 1,162 newly reported cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 24 and Feb. 2.