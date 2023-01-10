HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported 10 deaths related to COVID-19 across the past three days.

Additionally, the county reported 940 new cases during that same time period, between Jan. 6 and 9. Of the 940 were 342 confirmed and 598 probable cases.

This raises the total number of cases in Hidalgo County to 259,775 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, there were 107 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals with COVID-19. Of the 107 are 91 adults and 16 children. There were also 19 adults in the ICU with COVID-19.