Hidalgo County Rent Relief Program is here to help

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Rent Relief Program is now open for individuals seeking assistance in paying rent and utility bills as an effect of COVID-19.

Many individuals across Hidalgo County were affected by COVID-19, some struggling to pay rent.

Hidalgo County relief program will assist renters with the following costs as far back as March 13, 2020.

Past due, current and up to 3 months of future rent costs.

Past due, current and up to 3 months of future utility and home energy expenses.

After the initial 3 months of future assistance , renters may apply for 3 additional months of assistance if funds are still available.

Documents individuals may need to complete an application include:

Government Photo ID, Matricula Consular, Passport, etc. for at least one occupant on the lease.

Employment: Pay Stub or Self Certification.

Unemployment Assistance, Pension, SSI: Benefit Letter/ Eligibility Letter/ Check Stubs.

Past Due Utilities: Utility Bill showing past due balances and number of months past due.

Lease documents.

Past due rent statement.

Eviction notice.

Both landlords and tenants can visit https://hidalgocsa.org create an account and submit their applications.

For questions call 1-833-209-5023.