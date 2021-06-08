Hidalgo County Rent Relief Program is here to help

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Rent Relief Program is now open for individuals seeking assistance in paying rent and utility bills as an effect of COVID-19.
Many individuals across Hidalgo County were affected by COVID-19, some struggling to pay rent.
Hidalgo County relief program will assist renters with the following costs as far back as March 13, 2020.
- Past due, current and up to 3 months of future rent costs.
- Past due, current and up to 3 months of future utility and home energy expenses.
- After the initial 3 months of future assistance , renters may apply for 3 additional months of assistance if funds are still available.
Documents individuals may need to complete an application include:
- Government Photo ID, Matricula Consular, Passport, etc. for at least one occupant on the lease.
- Employment: Pay Stub or Self Certification.
- Unemployment Assistance, Pension, SSI: Benefit Letter/ Eligibility Letter/ Check Stubs.
- Past Due Utilities: Utility Bill showing past due balances and number of months past due.
- Lease documents.
- Past due rent statement.
- Eviction notice.
Both landlords and tenants can visit https://hidalgocsa.org create an account and submit their applications.
For questions call 1-833-209-5023.