Hidalgo County Rent Relief Program is here to help

by: Victoria Lopez

Credit: Hidalgo County

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Rent Relief Program is now open for individuals seeking assistance in paying rent and utility bills as an effect of COVID-19.

Many individuals across Hidalgo County were affected by COVID-19, some struggling to pay rent.

Hidalgo County relief program will assist renters with the following costs as far back as March 13, 2020.

  • Past due, current and up to 3 months of future rent costs.
  • Past due, current and up to 3 months of future utility and home energy expenses.
  • After the initial 3 months of future assistance , renters may apply for 3 additional months of assistance if funds are still available.

Documents individuals may need to complete an application include:

  • Government Photo ID, Matricula Consular, Passport, etc. for at least one occupant on the lease.
  • Employment: Pay Stub or Self Certification.
  • Unemployment Assistance, Pension, SSI: Benefit Letter/ Eligibility Letter/ Check Stubs.
  • Past Due Utilities: Utility Bill showing past due balances and number of months past due.
  • Lease documents.
  • Past due rent statement.
  • Eviction notice.

Both landlords and tenants can visit https://hidalgocsa.org create an account and submit their applications.

For questions call 1-833-209-5023.

