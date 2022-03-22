EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Commissioners declared March 21 as COVID-19 Memorial Day. County officials and residents took time on Monday to reflect on the somber occasion.

March 21 marks two years since Hidalgo County saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Since then, the county has seen nearly 4,000 deaths. Those who lost loved ones tell ValleyCentral there is still a long road to healing.

“You know the journey has never been easy, said Yvette Correa. “I guess you are never prepared to have to deal with this life-altering event that has happened.”

It was on August 3, 2020, when Correa got the news she never expected to hear, her husband Roger had lost his battle with COVID-19. Correa said it was the community that helped her and her family through the pain.

“It has been for us this tremendous blessing,” Correa said. “We realized that we are living in a community that is just never going to leave us alone and will always be there to help pick us up.”

As a way of remembering her husband, Correa is now part of a county task force to help memorialize all those who lost their lives to COVID-19. As a former teacher, Correa hopes to look back at the challenges that will educate the next generation.

“When hopefully this pandemic is over, and we’ve found a cure for COVID and it no longer will exist because I am an optimistic person, that children will come and will ask questions and they’ll learn,” Correa said.

As part of Monday’s prayer service, religious leaders of all denominations gave messages of faith and hope. While there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, Hidalgo County hopes everyone will learn from the last two years.

“I would say that this is lessons learned,” said Eduardo Olivarez, Chief of Hidalgo County Health and Human Services. “We can never underestimate the power of mother nature we must take the importance of vaccinations seriously.”

But even though many people are still healing from their losses, Correa said there is still hope.

“It gets better,” Correa said. ” Embrace what you can and accept it, but never forget it.”