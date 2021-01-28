Hidalgo County receives 5,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

MISSION, Texas — Hidalgo County hosted a vaccination clinic on Thursday in Mission.

The Hidalgo County Health Department Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez revealed that 5,000 doses were given to the county this week. Olivarez said he hopes a similar amount, if not more, will arrive next week.

“Next week, we’re hoping to get a similar allocation, but it’d be great if we got more. We’re making plans for that but trust me, we’re getting ready. All we need is vaccines,” said Olivarez.

The county said an additional 6,800 doses are expected to be given to DHR Health, 1,900 to UTRGV and an estimated 200 to 300 to be given to smaller distribution locations in the county.