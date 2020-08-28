Hidalgo County receives $1.2 million grant for local park

EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County announced a $1.2 million urban outdoor grant for the Sunflower Memorial Park project located in precinct 4.

The Hidalgo County grant, submitted by Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres and her staff, ranked 1st in scoring and ranking, said the county.

Proposed developments include an inclusive playground, splash pad, exercise stations, ballfields, basketball court, soccer field, picnic facilities, pavilion, site furnishings, shade structures, lighted walking trails, a parking lot and other support facilities.

The grants were part of a $15.7 million in awards handed out by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission to help fund projects that will create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities around the state, said the county’s press release.

“We are excited for the grant awarded by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission,” said Commissioner Torres. “This grant allows Hidalgo County Precinct 4 to complete the park located in the San Carlos community.”

State Representative Terry Canales added, “Parks like Sunflower Memorial serve as the heart of their communities. This park in San Carlos will benefit all residents by providing them a place to exercise, play, and enjoy the outdoors.”

For more information on this award contact Hidalgo County Precinct 4 at (956) 383-3112.