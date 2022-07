HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19.

From Friday to Monday, the county received an additional 1,516 laboratory reports of COVID-19.

Hidalgo County confirmed two COVID-19-related deaths. A Donna woman in her 50s and an Edinburg man in his 60s died of the virus.

Both individuals were not vaccinated.

This raises the county’s death toll to 3,941.