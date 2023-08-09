EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County is raising awareness of the importance of organ donors in the Rio Grande Valley. The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court made a proclamation recognizing the month of August as National Minority Donor Awareness Month.

As of now, over 100,000 Americans are on a waiting list for organ transplants—10,000 are Texans.

“Minorities make up 60% of those waiting nationally, so the need is there,” said Texas Organ Sharing Alliance Communications Coordinator Paola Cepeda. “For the most part, it’s because Hispanics are predisposed to conditions that could eventually lead to an organ transplant.”

The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance states that when a patient enters the hospital doctors are not aware if they are organ donors.

“It is not until they’re legally declared brain dead that our organization is then called in to check if that person is registered as an organ donor,” said Cepeda.

Cepeda adds one person can make a huge impact, with the potential to save eight people.

“That’s because there are eight organs that can actually be donated. So, if all those eight organs are healthy enough at the time of passing, then you’re able to save eight different individuals,” she said.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is an organ donor. He lost his wife eight years ago and says because of her decision to become an organ donor, it gave someone else the ability to see.

“She donated her eyes and other parts when she passed,” Cortez said. “You know, modern medicine is a great thing so they can do a lot of great things for people.”

Cortez said the best gift is the gift of giving and said he is proud to carry his donor card to show how one person can make a difference.

“So many people are alive today because a family member donated a kidney or something else and I think that’s a great gift that we can have or give somebody else,” Cortez adds.