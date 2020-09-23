Hidalgo County pushes for more poll workers, trainings include COVID-19 guidelines

EDINBURG, Texas – The Hidalgo County Elections Administration is pushing for more poll workers. Trainings are about six hours long and only last one day.

Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon said they are looking for an additional 150 workers. They will help with checking in voters and enforcing COVID-19 guidelines.

Ramon said, “we are requiring more poll workers to assist us at the poll locations. We need extra personnel to stand at the door, and let so many people in, so that we are practicing the social distancing, that we are practicing the guidelines.”

Officials also say there will be nine additional elections from the month of May.

