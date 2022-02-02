EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department announced they were notified of 23,000 new COVID-19 cases for January that were not previously reported due to a backlog of data.

Eddie Olivarez, the Health Department Chief Administrative Officer said they expected to see a backlog of omicron because of the holidays.

“So in the weeks to come you’re going to start seeing large batches of positive tests from covid but those have been the tests that have been done over the last several weeks not only by us but by local vendors,” said Olivarez.

Olivarez said the reason is local vendors submitted their data to the state and that caused more time in collecting all the results.

Olivarez said, “we have upward of 120 local vendors and they submit their data directly to the state,” He goes on to say, “It takes anything from 20 to 30 minutes to input one case into the state’s system and those cases come back to us and we have to review them and look to see if there’s in duplicates.”

He added despite the number of COVID-19 cases, the hospitalization rate is less now than when delta was the prominent strain.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said there is still a wave of hospitalizations which is why both counties are urging everyone to get vaccinated.

“One thing that is protecting people tremendously is the booster,” said Castillo.