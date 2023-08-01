MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday for a new curtain burner.

This machine is designed to destroy debris and vegetation while significantly reducing smoke emissions into the air.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal said this machine will only be used for brush.

“We’re gonna be able to incinerate about 50 tons per day, so it’s just amazing,” said Villarreal. “We don’t have to take the brush to Edinburg, that’s gonna lower the cost for our taxpayers and our residents and we’re gonna be able to service our residents in precinct 3 a lot better.”

Villarreal said if residents need help disposing of brush, they can stop by his office to ask for a one-day free pass.

He added that this machine will help clean up any debris left behind by severe weather.

Photojournalist Emiliano Peña contributed to this story.