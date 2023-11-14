MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Precinct 3 is hosting a Thanksgiving Harvest Dinner.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Veterans Memorial Pavillion, located at 300 S. Inspiration Road.

Commissioner Everardo Villarreal will be hosting the dinner and invites the community to join.

“In these times, when we’ve become accustomed to drive-thru events due to the recent pandemic, it’s crucial to revive the community spirit that we’ve missed,” Villarreal said.

The feast will feature turkey and all of its sides. The dinner is free and open to the residents and public.

For more information, contact Precinct 3 at (956) 585-4509.