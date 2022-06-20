MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal will hold a community blood drive Thursday.

The event will take place Thursday, June 23, at the Precinct 3 Administrative Office in Mission.

The office is located at 724 Breyfogle Road in Mission TX.

Appointments are not required but are highly encouraged.

Individuals interested in donating blood can book an appointment HERE or scan the attached QR Code.

For more information, residents can call 956-213-7520.