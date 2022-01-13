Hidalgo County Precinct 3 improving drainage

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In some parts of Hidalgo County, families will soon see improvements to the city’s drainage system.

Hidalgo County officials gathered on Thursday morning in Mission for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the expansion of the Mission Lateral Drainage Project.

“A lot of our residents here in Precinct 3 and all over the county, as soon as it starts raining, immediately they get worried because any little flash water event will create flooding,” said Commissioner Everardo Villarreal.

Back in 2018, the City of Mission saw major flooding. Now Hidalgo County Precinct 3 is teaming up with the City of Mission and other county precincts to help prevent future flooding events.

Mission Residents like Maria Castro tell ValleyCentral she’s seen her home flood multiple times, and believes this expansion project is needed to protect her community.

“We don’t want to get flooded and that it goes into our homes,” Castro said. “My house is elevated. Hopefully, this project will be to our benefit and that it turns out to be something good.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villareal says there is about $3,000,000 being invested in this drainage project. Villareal adds this will benefit many people in Hidalgo County.

“This is going to impact a lot of families, this is an enormous project it’s going from 50 feet all the way to 176 feet,” Villarreal said. “So we are widening it about 126 feet so it is tripling up in size.”

The county will also be adding an irrigation pond near the corner of W. 27th St. and Gabriel St.

Mission Mayor, Dr. Armando Ocana, says this irrigation pond will not only help reduce flooding in the neighborhoods nearby.

“That water that falls from the sky instead of going into the living rooms will go into the street and into this reservoir,” Ocana said. “So it’s going to eliminate the water flow into the house of our residents in Mission and as a result of that, we can control the water to move it.”

The drainage expansion project is expected to complete by May. Before the start of the 2022 hurricane season.