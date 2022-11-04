HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the holiday season approaches, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will host its first-ever Holiday Greeting Card Contest.

The winner will be used as the official 2022 Precinct 3 Holiday Greeting Card. Submissions for the contest will be accepted until Nov. 25.

Precinct 3 students in grades K-12 are encouraged to participate in the contest and showcase their artistic abilities.

“The greeting card contest is just such a great way to have all of our Precinct 3 students start getting excited about the holidays,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal. “I am excited to see all the entries.”

After judgment, three pieces of student artwork will be selected and will be published on the Precinct’s social media outlets, website and will be mailed out to local and state leaders.

“We want students to have full creative direction with their card and really have fun with it,” Villarreal said. “You can use crayons, markers or digital art. Get creative and show us what you can do.”

Students who win also receive a $100 gift card and their own set of greeting cards to send out to friends and family. All submissions must be authored by students.

In-person submissions may be dropped off at Precinct 3’s administrative office located at 724 Breyfogle Rd. Mission, TX. Online submissions can be submitted at http://bit.ly/3h8ZAZA.

For more information regarding the contest, contact Precinct 3 at (956) 585-4509.