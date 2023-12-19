PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 distributed over 1,000 toys to the community in a surprise event Tuesday morning.

The toy distribution was held at Katrina Park in Peñitas through an organized ticket system to ensure each child picked out their own personalized toy.

“It’s extremely important to give back to the community because it helps us promote kindness throughout the community,” Anibal Resendez, Deputy Chief of Staff with Precinct 3 said. “Not everybody has the privilege of unwrapping a tour or playing with a new toy during this time of the year.”

This surprise toy drive marks the third year Precinct 3 brings smiles and joy to the community ahead of the holiday season.

“We see the impact is has on the community. It’s a very positive impact,” Resendez said. “We are looking forward to the fourth annual and we haven’t even finished this one. We’re already planning how we can go bigger next year.”

Six schools from the community participated in the toy drive. 100 percent of the toys were donated to the Precinct 3 community.

Precinct 3 covers parts of Mission, Granjeno, Alton, Palmview, Penitas, La Joya and Sullivan City.