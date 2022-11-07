MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will hold its annual toy drive that begins on Nov. 8.

According to Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal collection of new unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 15.

All toys collected will be distributed to children throughout Precinct 3.

“Our second annual Christmas Toy Drive allows us to spread cheer this holiday season,” said Commissioner Villarreal. “This has been a challenging year, particularly for the youngest among us, and if we can put a smile on even one child’s face and make their holiday special, we know we made a difference.”

Businesses and individuals are asked to deliver new unwrapped toys to any of the following drop-off zones:

· Precinct 3 Office: 724 Breyfogle Road, Mission

· Precinct 3 Field Operations: 8310 West Mile 7, Mission

· PJ’s Coffee Shop: 1314 W Palma Vista Drive Suite 10, Palmview

· Matt’s Cash and Carry: 3601 East Palma Vista Drive, Palmview

· McCoys: 200 W Expy 83, Mission

For more information on how to become a drop-off zone or to receive additional information about the toy drive, contact Laura Ibanez at 956-585-4509.