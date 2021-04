HIDALGO, Texas — Hidalgo County Precinct 2, the City of Hidalgo and Hidalgo ISD, announced they will host a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 21 at Hidalgo High School.

According to the county’s news release, the clinic is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is a first-come, first-serve. No registration is required.

Anyone 18 and older is eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine.