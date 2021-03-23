Hidalgo County Precinct 2, PSJA ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo “Eddie” Cantu is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021.
The clinic will only for individuals 65 years old or older.
The clinic will take place at the PSJA Southwest Early College High School.
The clinic is by appointment only and pre registration is required.