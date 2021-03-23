COVID INFO COVID INFO

Hidalgo County Precinct 2, PSJA ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Local News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo “Eddie” Cantu is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021.

Texas to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults on March 29 CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

The clinic will only for individuals 65 years old or older.

4th stimulus check? CLICK HERE TO LEARN WHAT SOME LAWMAKERS ARE DOING TO PUSH FOR ANOTHER DIRECT PAYMENT

The clinic will take place at the PSJA Southwest Early College High School.

The clinic is by appointment only and pre registration is required.

CLICK HERE TO PRE-REGISTER

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday