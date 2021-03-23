Hidalgo County Precinct 2, PSJA ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo “Eddie” Cantu is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021.

The clinic will only for individuals 65 years old or older.

The clinic will take place at the PSJA Southwest Early College High School.

The clinic is by appointment only and pre registration is required.