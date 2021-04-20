Hidalgo County Precinct 1 to host first dose vaccine clinic, online pre-registration required

MERCEDES, Texas — On April 21, Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Office, the City of Mercedes, and the Mercedes ISD, will be hosting a first dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Grounds.

According to Hidalgo County’s news release, the clinic is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eligible residents interested in receiving a vaccine on Wednesday will be required to pre-register online at the county’s website.

To pre-register online, users must create an account prior to registration, said the news release.

There are 1,000 first-dose Moderna vaccines available that will be administered by appointment only. Residents are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before their appointment.

The county said to bring your COVID-19 Pre-Screening form filled out and signed.

The forms can be found here.