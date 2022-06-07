ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County city officials will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony marking the completion of the Crockett Avenue Road and Drainage Improvement Project Thursday.

The ceremony will be hosted in collaboration with the Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David L. Fuentes, Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1, and the Hidalgo County Urban County Program.

The event will take place Thursday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at East Crockett Ave., west of Dulce Drive in Alamo.

This project was undertaken to improve traffic flow along Crockett Avenue between Tower Road and Border Road in the City of Alamo. Two schools – Vanguard Academy and Captain D. Salinas – will benefit from the project, which adds a middle lane near the campuses to aid in the pick-up and drop-off of students. Several culvert pipes were also added to help with drainage along the thoroughfare.

Commissioner Fuentes spoke on the importance of the drainage program.

Drainage and traffic flow remain top priorities for the residents of Precinct 1… The improvements being made will enhance all safety measures involved in the transportation of students to and from these two schools. Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David L. Fuentes

At the same time, county officials will also be breaking ground on the Alamo Expressway Drain. The drainage ditch will be widened and extra reinforcements will be added.

The project location is ¼ mile south of Moore Road to Interstate 2, reaching approximately 2 miles.

Lastly, the Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 General Manager Raul E. Sesin spoke on the goal of the county.