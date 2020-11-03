Hidalgo County: Polls to close at 8 p.m.

Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting in Adel, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Hidalgo County Elections Department announced that all 74 election polling locations will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a news release, ten polling locations experienced laptop check-in issues.

The county says the laptop issue prevented the check-in of voters in a timely manner.

“Making sure our voters have the opportunity to cast their ballot is our utmost priority,” said Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramón. “Extending the closure of the polls to 8 p.m. will provide that opportunity to the voters of Hidalgo County.”

At this time all 74 polling location laptops are fully operational, according to the county.

The Elections Department is working with the vendor to pinpoint the cause of the issue.