EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ballots were counted late into the night in Hidalgo County following the end of primary elections. Hidalgo County’s Facebook page posted the latest unofficial results at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Democratic and Republican party chairs are in charge of polling sites on election day, while the county manages early voting, but the Democratic chair said they were forced to close polling locations due to staff shortages.

“So, what we did was in the areas where we were forced to closed down because we didn’t have enough manpower we put in more equipment, more technology, more voting machines to help ease the issue,” said Patrick Eronini, the Hidalgo County Democratic Party Chair.

We reached out to Adrienne Pena-Garza, the Hidalgo County Republica Party Chair but received no response.

Eronini said there were supposed to be over 80 polling locations for the Democratic Party race but had to reduce it down to about 40.

“The fact is that a lot of elderly judges we had, died from COVID,” said Eronini. “We had brand new machines so the older judges that we had did not feel comfortable learning the new technology.”

According to the law, each polling site is required to have three trained staff members. Eronini added that there was new technology and not enough time to train staff.

“The county only gave us one day of training,” said Eronini. “Frankly I don’t think it’s fair to have people train for one day and have them working with some brand new technology.”

Though the unofficial voting results came in late, the Hidalgo County Elections Department said protocol ran as usual on their end.

“So really truly, there wasn’t any delay everything went smoothly in regard to that,” said Hilda Salinas, Assistant Director of the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

Eronini said he asked for the list of early voting workers to compensate for the staff shortage, he was denied the information due to privacy issues.