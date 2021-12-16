Hidalgo County: Police encourage safe driving this holiday season

McAllen, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police departments across Hidalgo County want to promote safe driving through education and enforcement efforts through the holiday season.

The Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies are working in cooperation with the Texas Department of Transportation, in an effort running from Friday, December 17 through Saturday, January 1, according to a release by the McAllen Police Department.

The release states, Law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers as well as other traffic law violations out on the roadways.

The McAllen Police Department would like to remind motorists to “Plan While You Can”, in reference to having a designated driver, using a ride share service, or even staying where you are.

“Your family and the McAllen Police Department would rather see you get home safely so plan while you can and never get behind the wheel if you have been drinking.”, the release states.