Hidalgo County plans to move trash collection site, Penitas residents say they will be affected

PENITAS, Texas (KVEO) — One Penitas trash-collection site is scheduled to be closed. Hidalgo County wants to open a new one in between county and city residents, but some Penitas residents say they will be impacted.

“A replacement collection site—garbage collection site–between 5-mile line and 7-mile line which would be right here in the center of this community,” said Velma Vela a Penitas resident near Tom Gill Road.

Credit: KVEO; Pictured: South Military Road Collection Site scheduled to be closed



Hidalgo County’s Precinct 3 commissioner, Everardo ‘Ever’ Villarreal, is interested in opening the new trash-collection site on Tom Gill Road between Mile 5 line and Mile 7 line.

The city of Penitas said that they have already approved the closure of the trash collection site on South Military Road.

However, residents like Vela who have attended city meetings, said that she has learned residents from nearby cities and counties also use the collection site on South Military Road.

“Which affects not only the citizens of Penitas but Palmview, Alton and La Joya and anyone living north anyone in the county,” said Vela. “City manager who mentioned that that collection site was being used by 30,000 rural residents.”

One resident, Elodia Barreiro, lives right across from where the new trash collection site is proposed to be opened and worries about the health of her family members.

“I have my two grandchildren with asthma, one is three years old and the other is seven both with asthma, imagine if all that comes here!” said Barreiro.

Plus sanitary drinking water is also a top concern for Barreiro.

“Another reason, we have well water and all the water that comes from there could be contaminated,” said Barreiro.

A petition with over 50 signatures from nearby residents are opposing the new site to be built.

Credit: Velma Vela



KVEO asked Hidalgo County’s commissioner Villarreal why they chose the location, he responded with the reason being it is rural and to mitigate traffic.

“Actually there are no homes adjacent from this and the people I have heard concerns from actually do not live in the city of Penitas,” said Villarreal.

Villarreal said that the total cost to open it is not yet known, “well we don’t know that yet because the city of Penitas has not approved and we have not gotten an estimate,” said Villarreal.

There is already a lease agreement between a company called I & A Investments, LLC and Hidalgo County for this collection site–the lease would be $2,500 monthly on Tom Gill Road.

It would replace the other dumpsite that currently costs $2,250 monthly to rent on South Military Road.

When we asked the city of Penitas why they have not approved a city permit yet they said it is still under review.

“It was brought up to our planning and zoning board where it was not approved by our zoning board, and then it was brought up to our city council and it was tabled and is under review,” said Beto Garza, city planner.

Residents like Barreiro, who live right across from where it is planning to be built said they feel overlooked.

“We are very close and like she said there is a lot of traffic all day long,” said Barreiro.