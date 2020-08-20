Hidalgo County PCT. 4 offers self-serve debris removal

Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Precinct 4 announced the hurricane debris self-service removal will only accept water damaged home debris until Saturday, August 22 by 12 p.m.

Precinct 4 urges residents to bring their debris to the “M” Road Recovery Center at 1124 North M Road. Temporary contracted curbside pick-up service will continue to assist county residents with Hurricane Hanna recovery and clean up activities.

Items to be collected include water damaged home debris that includes building materials, carpet, drywall, plumbing, lumber and large bulky items such as mattresses, furniture and white goods, said precinct 4.

For more information please call Hidalgo County Precinct 4 at (956) 383-3112

