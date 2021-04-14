LIVE: Hidalgo County Pct 3. officials address current breach in Rio Grande River levee

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal will host a press conference Wednesday to urge federal delegations, House, and Senate to address what he says is a breach in the Rio Grande River levee.

Modifications to the levee were made to accommodate the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. However, due to the stop order issued by President Joe Biden in January, construction crews halted all operations and have not returned to revert the modifications done to the Rio Grande Levee.

According to Villarreal, The Rio Grande Levee protects Hidalgo County residents from flooding.

“Unfortunately, the recent construction in the area has left our levee system in a vulnerable state. As we approach flood season, I am making repairs to our levee a priority,” said Commissioner Everardo Villarreal. “The federal delegations, House and Senate, have an opportunity and a responsibility to address this issue as it impacts the safety of their constituents and our community.”

In 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, announced the construction of approximately 13 miles of the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Levee Wall System Project.

On October 31, 2018, USACE awarded a contract to SLSCO Ltd for $145 million to construct approximately six miles of the levee wall system.