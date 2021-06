PHOTO: Hidalgo County Precinct 2 via its website,

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo Cantu announced that the swimming at Aquiles Garza Park is now open.

Previously the pool was closed due to COVID-19, according to the website.

Now, the pool will operate Tuesday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Adults must pay a $1 entrance fee and children under 12 pay 50¢.

The pool also has certified lifeguards on-site.