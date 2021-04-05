Hidalgo County Pct. 1 to host second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Precinct 1, in partnership with the city of Mercedes and Mercedes ISD, will be hosting a second dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic at the Mercedes Live Stock Show Grounds on Tuesday, April 6.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the show grounds.

City officials say that all residents receiving the second those must bring their photo ID and vaccination card.

Pre-screening forms will be available on-site, according to the city.

This event is only for people who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on March 9 at the Mercedes Live Stock Show Grounds.