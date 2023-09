EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Hidalgo County patrol unit was involved in a car accident that left one person injured, authorities said.

Thursday afternoon, a patrol unit was hit at the intersection of F.M. 1925 and McColl Road.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, a truck hit a motorcycle, which caused the motorcyclist to crash into the patrol unit.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the car accident.