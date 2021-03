Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — An online COVID-19 vaccine registration is available for those 65 and older in Hidalgo County.

Individuals that meet the criteria can register at this link.

The vaccine will be administered on Friday, March 5 at the Hidalgo Early College High School, 910 East Pirate Drive, Hidalgo, Texas 78557.

For additional information, call 956-787-1891.