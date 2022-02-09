MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Veterans in the Mission area will now have access to resources that are available to them. Hidalgo County Precinct 3 opened a new veterans services office in Mission, aiming to help more veterans throughout the county.

“Nobody is giving us nothing, we earned these benefits,” said Felix Rodriguez, Department Head for Hidalgo County Veterans Services. ” So they’re here, we’re available and we are here for the veterans.”

Since its establishment in 1968, the Hidalgo County Veterans Services had only been in the McAllen and Edinburg areas. But a new office in Mission is bringing help closer to veterans.

Rodriguez, who is a Vietnam War veteran tells ValleyCentral finding help when returning home can be difficult at times.

“When we came back our generation of veterans, we didn’t have this at all at all,” Rodriguez said.

The new office will help veterans in west Hidalgo County apply for a long list of benefits that may qualify for including, compensation for family members, medical services, and continuing their education.

There are currently 20,000 veterans in Hidalgo County according to the Veterans Services Office. Veterans Officer Victor Torres said having a location in Mission will be easier for county vets to get the resources they deserve.

“The benefit to us being here is that veterans don’t have to drive so far from Edinburg to McAllen, they can arrive here, and we can assist them immediately,” Torres said.

But a big reason the county expanded its veterans’ services is to educate other vets about benefits they may not know about. Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal tells ValleyCentral the Mission location can not only help veterans in Hidalgo County.

“What a lot of our veterans are telling me is that this office is also going to impact Veterans from Starr County,” Villareal said. ” For me, it doesn’t matter what county you are from, if you are a veteran we are here to support you because you have supported us.”

But the most rewarding part for officers like Torres is helping veterans improve their quality of life.

“That is the most tangible thing is that they come in here and they are grateful that they are able to live a better life essentially,” Torres said.

The Precinct 3 Veterans Services Office is located at 2401 Moorefield Rd. in Mission, TX. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM. To set up an appointment veterans can call (956) 318-2436.