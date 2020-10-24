Hidalgo County officials warn against callers impersonating deputies and demanding money

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about fraudulent calls from people impersonating a deputy sheriff.

According to officials, a male caller has called residents and identified himself as a deputy sheriff. The caller then threatens to arrest the person who received the call for two outstanding warrants unless $3000 are deposited into an account via Walmart or CVS.

HCSO confirmed that this is a fraudulent call.

The sheriff’s office asks residents to not provide any personal information, bank account information, or any forms of payment.

If you are contacted by one of these calls, report it to a police department.