HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating after a body was found in rural Elsa.

Deputies with the HCSO were dispatched to Mile 16 Road and FM 88 Road in rural Elsa, Texas on June 21, 2022, at 11:46 a.m., in reference to an equivocal death according to a press release.

Deputies arrived at a scene where there was a dead body “in an advanced state of decomposition.”

Because of the state of decomposition, investigators are awaiting DNA results.

Editor’s Note: Equivocal death investigations are those inquiries that are open to interpretation.