EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios held a press conference Tuesday focusing on drunk driving and preparations for the upcoming No Refusal Weekend.

No Refusal Weekend will take place from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, Labor Day Weekend.

Law enforcement agencies gathered in Edinburg to plan for the holiday. Authorities reminded the public they will be on high alert for impaired drivers this weekend.

Anyone refusing a breathalyzer test will have their blood tested on the scene.

“There are so many new types of transportation you can do. You don’t have to drink and drive,” Palacios said. “There are some starting from a designated driver, designate somebody who’s right for you, you know, public transportation, Uber, taxi, and Lyft.”

Nurses and magistrates will be on hand to issue search warrants and health care workers will be on stand-by to do blood work.

Emiliano Pena contributed to this report.