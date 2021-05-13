Hidalgo County officials discuss illegal dumping, health concerns and solutions

MISSION, Texas — On Thursday Hidalgo County Commissioner Everarado Villarreal held a press conference to address illegal dumping within the county.

According to officials, in the last two weeks, two families have lost their homes due to illegal trash burning. It is something officials said needs to stop.

At the press conference, Villarreal was joined by County Judge Richard Cortez and Constable Precinct 3 Larry Gallardo.

“The purpose of this is to be a good neighbor. Illegal trash burning and dumping is a health and safety issue for the residents and property in Hidalgo County. Precinct 3 offers permits for $25 and there are locations for residents to take their trash. In Peñitas on Mile 7 and Highway 107, in Alton on 107 and Los Ebanos Road, and FM 886 in Sullivan City.”

Commissioner Everardo Villarreal reminds the community that Hidalgo County continues to be under a “No Burn Ban,” and that illegal dumping and trash burning have consequences.