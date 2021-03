HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Several fire agencies were able to contain a fire in rural Brooks County that was burning south toward Hidalgo County.

The fire burned throughout a rural ranchland portion of Brooks County.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office stated that they assisted in putting out the fire along with other agencies.

Officials said the fire was traveling south into Hidalgo County. Authorities were able to contain the fire with no injuries reported.